N-able Presents Pinot With Pag Episode 5: MSP Security and Data Protection Trends

N-able CEO John Pagliuca describes Q3 2021 MSP market trends, the shift toward endpoint detection and response (EDR) security, and overall MSP data protection.

In this episode, we discuss key Q3 2021 MSP market trends — especially as they pertain to security, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and data protection.

Here’s a breakdown of this episode’s conversation:

0:00 – Intros

1:09 – Recap – N-able’s Q3 recap and associated MSP trends.

1:48 – N-able EDR (endpoint detection and response), Office 365 backup and overall data protection trends

3:00 – Deeper dive on MSP security trends — along with a Pinot with Pag first pour.

4:30 – Sitting down with MSPs in Chicago: What they said about cyber trends.

6:12 – EDR (endpoint detection and response) adoption among MSPs: What are the trends?

8:05 – Data protection trends: How MSPs are protecting the “new gold” (i.e., customer data).

10:31 – Switching topics entirely: “The Art at Hand.”

11:45 – Can MSPs march forward with new services in a profitable way?

12:50 – How the doors of opportunity for MSPs are opening wider.

15:32 – Conclusion

