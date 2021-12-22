Irish ICT Solutions Company PFH Technology Group Acquires AWS Partner TerraAlto

Irish ICT solutions firm PFH Technology Group has acquired Dublin-based AWS partner TerraAlto for an undisclosed amount. The deal also created 100 new jobs, according to the company.

This is technology M&A deal number 794 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2013, TerraAlto is a “born in the cloud” Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider Partner, specializing in delivering AWS-native digital transformation solutions to its clients in Ireland, Europe and Asia.

The company uses its proprietary technical expertise and capabilities to help enterprises and public sector organizations transition their IT platforms and applications to the cloud.

PFH Technology Group Acquires Terra Alto: A Strengthened Service Proposition

Paul Hourican, chairman, PFH Technology Group, commented:

“This acquisition by PFH further strengthens our service propositions across the ICT spectrum as digital transformation accelerates. We are building on our existing cloud capabilities to offer a more comprehensive public and multi-cloud strategy to our clients. The 100 new jobs for Dublin, Cork and Galway will meet the growth for services in our cloud and managed services division. The market for private, hybrid or public cloud infrastructure is expanding exponentially. Now PFH is even better positioned to satisfy that demand; demand, which has also been fuelled by COVID-19 with many enterprises deciding they no longer want to manage their own technology infrastructure, preferring instead to move to the cloud.”

Hourican continued:

“The suite of cloud services that TerraAlto delivers will be valuable additions to the considerable service portfolio already offered through PFH’s 700 strong workforce, 600 of which of which are technical staff deployed across managed services and consulting services. We’ve seen revenues increase by 41% in 2021 and revenues in excess of €160m are forecast for 2022.”

Cormac Hogan, founder of TerraAlto, added:

“This is a great opportunity for TerraAlto, as part of the PFH Technology Group, to become the number one Amazon Web Service provider in Ireland and Europe. TerraAlto has unique skills and real-world experience in managing and securely migrating large enterprise organizations to the AWS Cloud. We will continue to provide fast and flexible delivery of AWS solutions with the additional scale and experience that PFH brings. As an Amazon Managed Service Provider Partner, TerraAlto has to complete an extensive independent audit to demonstrate our technical capability and meet AWS’s high standards. This is reassuring for all PFH clients who will benefit from our proven track record and experience in providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey.”

About PFH

PFH is a Dell Titanium Partner, Ireland’s only HPE Platinum Partner, and Ireland’s first Microsoft Gold Partner. It has a broad range of clients including Government and Semi-state, Pharmaceuticals, Finance and Multi-national corporations (MNC’s).

The company has been working to expand its service-offering with a clear focus on expanding revenue share per customer and EBITDA margins, according to PFH. The strategy includes a “substantial” M&A budget, with the TerraAlto deal the first in a planned series of deals from the company.