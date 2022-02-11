Persistent Systems will acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based Microsoft Azure partner Data Glove, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Persistent Systems Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner Data Glove

Founded in 2010, Data Glove offers business applications and workplace offerings as a Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP). Data Glove also is a Microsoft Cloud Modernization Services Partner with Gold level competencies in Azure Cloud Platform, data center, application development and data analytics and application integration, according to the company’s website. The company has more than 700 employees worldwide.

Persistent was founded in 1990 in India and now has more than 16,500 employees in 18 countries across North America, Asia and Australia and Europe.

The acquisition of Data Glove will bolster Persistent’s existing Microsoft partnership and will serve as the foundation for a new, dedicated Microsoft business unit at Persistent, according to a statement from Persistent. In addition to client sales and service delivery, the new, combined unit of the company will focus on Microsoft training and certifications, working closely with community colleges and regional universities to foster new talent.

Persistent Acquires Data Glove: “A Common Strategic Vision”

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and executive director, Persistent Systems, commented on the news:

“As our clients continue their digital acceleration, cloud modernization and workforce productivity remain as critical as ever to sustaining competitive advantage and reducing costs. With the acquisition of Data Glove, we are forming a new Microsoft business unit to enhance our partnership and expand our expertise in Azure-based digital transformation, enabling us to capture a larger share of this high growth market. This acquisition also broadens our delivery capabilities with highly skilled talent, establishing a new nearshore delivery center in Costa Rica and expanding our presence in the US and India.”

Rajiv Korpal, co-founder, Data Glove, said:

“Over the past decade, Data Glove’s growth has been fueled by empowering our client’s digital transformation journeys and accelerating their transition to cloud, with a deep specialization in Microsoft. Becoming a part of Persistent, the global leader in Digital Engineering, will give us immediate scale and enable new opportunities for our clients, partners, and employees. Together, we will build an industry-leading Microsoft business unit to take our clients to the next level.”

Rahul Bajaj, co-founder, Data Glove added: