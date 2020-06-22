Perficient Acquires Software Development Firm PSL

St. Louis, Missouri-based digital consultancy Perficient is acquiring Productora de Software (PSL), a software development company from Medellin Columbia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 254 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

PSL has $33 million in annual revenue, more than 600 employees, and additional offices in Bogota and Cali, Colombia. The acquired company’s expertise spans software application development, testing, and ongoing support capabilities.

The deal strengthens Perficient’s global delivery capabilities and enhances its presence in Latin America, according to the buyer. PSL CEO Jorge Aramburo joins Perficient in a key leadership role, the buyer adds.

Perficient Acquires PSL: Executive Perspectives

Aramburo commented on the news:

“Perficient and PSL share similar values, guiding principles and employee cultures, which makes this alliance the perfect next step toward amplifying PSL´s purpose of helping our clients, employees and communities improve through technology. Additionally, it strengthens our ability to deliver software development services that help clients meet rising customer demands, and transform their businesses to drive growth.”

Jeffrey Davis, Perficient’s chairman and CEO, added:

“We are excited to strengthen our global delivery capabilities with the strategic acquisition of nearshore software development firm PSL. The need for our clients to adapt and innovate rapidly has never been more critical, especially in today’s unprecedented environment. PSL brings the highest quality custom application and software development services from its centers in Colombia. We’re thrilled to add their nearshore software development expertise to further enhance our existing global capabilities and help our clients accelerate innovation and speed time to market.”

Perficient Acquisitions, Growth

Perficient Acquisitions, Growth

Perficient, founded in 1997, has grown organically and through multiple acquisitions.