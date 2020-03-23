Perficient Acquires Digital Consultancy, Sitecore Expert Brainjocks

St. Louis, Missouri-based IT services and consulting firm Perficient acquires Catalyst Networks, a Georgia-based digital consultancy and Sitecore specialist that's also known as Brainjocks.

Brainjocks, which generates $13 million in annual revenue, has a strong Sitecore platform focus. Sitecore is a customer experience management company that provides web content management and multichannel marketing automation software. generates $13 million in annual revenue.

Perficient gains roughly 80 Catalyst Networks employees, including 30 global delivery resources in Eastern Europe.

Perficient Acquires Sitecore Talent: Executive Perspectives

Describing the deal, Perficient Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Davis said:

“We are excited to continue strengthening our Sitecore consulting and marketing technology capabilities with the strategic acquisition of Brainjocks. Perficient has more than 10 years of experience designing, building, and delivering enterprise-grade platforms powered by the Sitecore platform. Brainjocks’ expertise and capabilities are highly complementary to those of our award-winning Sitecore practice, and further enhance our ability to engineer effective and personalized digital experiences for our clients and their customers.”

Brainjocks’ President and CEO Brian Beckham will join Perficient in a key leadership role. Beckham said of the deal:

“Perficient is well known for its expertise across many technology platforms, including Sitecore, and we’re thrilled to join the team. With Perficient’s expansive expertise across platforms and industries, we’ll expand our ability to deliver integrated digital platforms that provide innovative enterprises more autonomy and flexibility in the experiences they imagine, create, engineer, and run for customers.”

Perficient Acquisitions, Growth

Perficient has seen steady growth since the company’s 1997 launch. The company has grown both organically and through multiple acquisitions. Example deals include:

