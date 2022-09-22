Perficient Acquires Mobile, Salesforce Cloud Consultancy Inflection Point Systems

Digital consultancy Perficient has acquired Inflection Point Systems, a software consulting firm and custom application developer focused on Salesforce, cloud and mobile solutions. Financial terms of the deal were note disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 807 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Perficient Acquires Salesforce Cloud Application Developer: Executive Perspectives

Inflection Point’s annual revenue is roughly $15 million. The company, founded in 2003, is based in Columbia Maryland — with nearshore operations based in Monterrey, Mexico. Inflection point has more than 200 employees who focus on such areas as mobile, product development, web content management, e-commerce, security, enterprise search, and digital marketing services.

Inflection Point CEO Carlos Montemayor will shift to Perficient in a “key leadership role,” though his title was not disclosed.

Perficient, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has more than 4,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. The global digital consulting firm has been in growth mode. Indeed, revenues were $222.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 — up 21% from the corresponding quarter in 2021. Also, net income increased 68% to $27.8 million, Perficient said in June 2022.

Perficient Buys Inflection Point: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Perficient CEO Jeffrey Davis said:

“We’re excited to continue to strengthen our nearshore delivery capacity, enhance our digital capabilities, and further expand across Latin America with the strategic acquisition of Inflection Point. Our multi-shore, fully-integrated, global delivery approach continues to be a key driver of growth, and a compelling differentiator in the market. With the addition of Inflection Point’s award-winning agile software development expertise, we have bolstered our ability to help the world’s biggest brands deliver engaging customer experiences across all touchpoints.”

Added Inflection Point CEO Carlos Montemayor: