IT Consulting M&A: Perficient Acquires Digital Experience Expert Ameex Technologies

Digital consultancy Perficient has acquired Ameex Technologies Corporation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Perficient, founded in 1997, is based in St. Louis, Mossouri. The company has 3,975 employees listed on LinkedIn. Perficient’s areas of expertise include big data and analytics, CPM, cloud, DevOps, commerce, enterprise data and BI, content management, enterprise resource planning, digital marketing, integration and APIs, experience design, multi-shoring, mobile, portals, social, and business process management.

Ameex, founded in 2007, is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company has 553 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ameex’s areas of expertise include digital experience platforms, e-commerce solutions, platform modernization, UX management, AI/ML personalization, CDPs, mobile apps & IoTs, marketing automation, machine-driven segmentation, data science, analytics and insights, AI-based conversational commerce, integrated video & TV apps, digital workplace bots, 24/7 support and maintenance, Drupal, Sitecore, Episerver, Magento, AEM, Salesforce, Shopify, Umbraco and .NET.

Ameex reports approximately $19 million in revenue and has offshore operations located in Chennai, India. More than 400 Ameex employees will join Perficient, according to the company. Ameex CEO and co-founder Damodaran Venkatesan and CTO and co-founder Ranga Srinivasan join Perficient in key leadership roles, the company said.

The deal strengthens Perficient’s global delivery capabilities and capacity and broadens its commerce and content solution offerings and expertise, according to Perficient.

Perficient also benefits from Ameex’s existing partner network which includes companies like Acquia, Adobe, Sitecore, Optimizely, Microsoft, Salesforce and Snowflake.

Perficient Acquires Ameex: Executive Insight

Jeff Davis, chairman and CEO, Perficient, commented:

“We’re thrilled to continue to strengthen our global delivery capacity, enhance our digital capabilities and expand further within India with the strategic acquisition of Ameex Technologies. More than 400 skilled global professionals are joining Perficient and bringing their award-winning agile software development, testing and support experience capabilities to the team.”

Damodaran Venkatesan, co-founder and CEO, Ameex, said:

“Perficient is well known for its world class end-to-end digital consulting capabilities and unmatched global delivery. We’re excited to join forces to not only deepen our digital experience and expertise, but also to help our clients deliver personalized and meaningful customer experiences and drive growth.”

Ranga Srinivasan, co-founder and CTO, Ameex, added:

“Ameex is renowned for its customer-centric culture and our reputation for enabling enterprises to digitally mature with innovative solutions and services. Joining forces with Perficient expands our capabilities and strengthens our ability to responsibly and profitably deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

About Perficient

Perficient has been in growth mode of late, boasting extensive M&A experience worldwide.

The company’s revenues were $222.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 — up 21% from the corresponding quarter in 2021. Also, net income increased 68% to $27.8 million, Perficient said in June 2022.