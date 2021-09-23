PE-Backed Peraton Acquires ViON’s Cloud Services Business

Government IT solutions provider Peraton, backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, has acquired ViON’s cloud services business for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 592 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The carve-out acquisition includes the as-a-service (aaS) business and its employees. The deal bolsters Peraton’s offerings in the design, delivery and governance of critical IT infrastructure for its government customers, according to the company.

Peraton also gains new contracts across the U.S. Department of Defense, civilian agencies and state governments, along with the cleared employees necessary to handle those contracts, the company said.

For its part, ViON says it will continue to serve the federal market with its portfolio of storage, networking, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence solutions.

Peraton Acquires Cloud Services Business: Executive Commentary

Tom Frana, chairman and CEO, ViON, commented:

“ViON’s aaS business leads the industry in providing an on-prem, cloud-like experience with a platform that enables scale and governance. With its existing solutions and presence in the government market, Peraton is well positioned to capitalize on this while ViON will focus on growing its analytics and artificial intelligence solutions business.”

Stu Shea, president and CEO, Peraton, said:

“ViON pioneered the delivery of the first aaS cloud solution to the federal government and has built a strong business on that foundation. With these additional capabilities, along with new employees who share our values and customers’ missions, we will solve the biggest challenges facing government and we’ll do it in a way that makes the best use of their resources.”

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner, Veritas, added:

“Peraton has successfully executed several important growth initiatives over the past year – both organically and through strategic acquisitions – consistent with our approach to transforming leading government technology companies to better serve the complex needs of their customers. With an industry-leading technology solution in infrastructure as-a-service and exceptional team, the addition of ViON’s aaS business enhances Peraton’s position as a top-tier, next-generation technology provider to the public sector.”

About Peraton

Peraton has been spending big money to grow its portfolio of offerings in recent years. In December 2020, Veritas Capital bought Northrop Grumman‘s federal IT and mission support services business for $3.4 billion in cash, merging it with Peraton. In February 2021, Peraton acquired the government IT consulting firm Perspecta for $7.1 billion.

Peraton was founded in 2017 when Veritas acquired and renamed a government services business from Harris Corp. The purchase price for that deal was $690 million.

That amount was on the low end of Veritas’ acquisitions budget. In March 2020, DXC Technology sold its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services business to Veritas Capital for $5.0 billion. That transaction led to the creation of a new company, dubbed Gainwell Technologies, which operates independently and focuses on Medicaid management information systems, program integrity, fiscal agent services, care management, eligibility services and immunization registry.

Veritas Capital is not to be confused with Veritas Technologies, a storage and data protection company backed by private equity firm The Carlyle Group.

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the government IT services market remains strong, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing federal, state and local government IT coverage.