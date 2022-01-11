Peak Technologies Acquires Supply Chain Integrator Avalon

Systems integrator Peak Technologies, backed by private equity firm acquired Sole Source Capital LLC, has acquired supply chain consulting company Avalon Integration. Financial terms of the acquisition were note disclosed.

Peak Technologies Buys Avalon: Supply Chain Integration Expertise

Founded in 2002, Avalon is a regionally focused system integrator headquartered in Lebanon, New Jersey. The company specializes in digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions for enterprise customers in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, grocery and consumer channels, the seller indicated.

Peak Technologies is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland and provides digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions to Fortune 500 customers and mid-market businesses.

The acquisition of Avalon provides Peak Technologies with expanded opportunities to serve enterprise customers and broadens the company’s reach into healthcare, pharmaceutical and grocery markets as well as extends its geographic reach into the northeast U.S., according to the buyer.

Tony Rivers, CEO, Peak Technologies, commented on the news:

“We are excited to welcome the Avalon team. Avalon’s extensive technical capabilities drive a differentiated solutions offering to its customers, which is a perfect fit within the Peak Technologies portfolio.”

Dan McCabe, CTO, Avalon Integration, added:

“We are thrilled to be joining one of the strongest teams in the digital supply chain, retail, and mobile workforce solutions industry and are excited to bring the capabilities of Peak Technologies to our client base.”

Sole Source Capital: Private Equity for Industrial Sector

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm focused on the industrial subsector with a buy-and-build strategy. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that can benefit from operating and M&A capabilities, according to the firm. Sole Source is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has additional offices in Santa Monica, California.

Peak Technologies’ Avalon Integration acquisition marks Sole Source’s twelfth investment in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry, according to the buyer. Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in four prior add-on acquisitions including Optical Phusion in April 2021, Inovity and Bar Code Direct in May 2021 and DBK Concepts in August 2021.