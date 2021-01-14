PE Firm Renovus Capital Partners Acquires Inflow Communications

Pennsylvania-based private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners has acquired Inflow Communications, a managed services provider from Portland, Oregon. Terms of the deal were not made available.

This is M&A deal number 33 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here .

Founded in 2009 by CEO Travis Dillard, Inflow provides cloud migration and digital transformation services to its more than 500 customers. Its business is centered on its contact center as-a-service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX) and Unified Communications as-a-Services (UCaaS) offerings.

Renovus Acquires Inflow: Achieving Greater Scale

Jesse Serventi, a founding partner of Renovus, commented:

“We are believers in digital transformation and the role that Inflow’s technology partners will play in that transformation. The growth and importance of software across the economy has been apparent for many years, but the role of a strong implementation and managed services provider is being increasingly appreciated by both software platforms and their enterprise customers. We are excited to partner with Inflow and look forward to working with Travis and his team to accelerate their growth.”

Inflow’s founder and CEO, Travis Dillard, added:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Renovus. They’ve demonstrated an ability to help founder-led businesses transform and achieve greater scale, and we look forward to working with them as Inflow executes its strategic vision to be the leader in the contact center, customer experience, and unified communications solutions market.”

Renovus’ Investment History

Founded in 2010, Renovus is no stranger to tech industry investment. The private equity firm tends to specialize in education, training and human capital.

Based outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the firm manages over $500 million of committed capital through two Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds. Inflow is the 15th platform company for Renovus’ second fund.

In January 2019, the firm bought Google Cloud Platform and G Suite partner Tempus Nova Inc . In April 2019, Renovus bought a controlling interest in KSM Consulting , an Indianapolis, Indiana-based technology services and data analytics consultancy.