PE-Backed BCN Group Acquires CMI

UK-based IT managed services company BCN Group, which is backed by private equity firm ECI Partners, has acquired Microsoft partner CMI for an undisclosed amount.

BCN Group Acquires CMI

BCN Group, based in Manchester, United Kingdom, has 178 employees listed on LinkedIn.

The MSP, founded in 2009, now supports 1,000 customers and 30,000 end-users. BCN Group is a Microsoft cloud service provider and gold partner. The company has acquired at least five MSPs and IT service providers since 2018. Key BCN Group buys included Blue Logic.

BCN was itself purchased by private equity firm ECI Partners in June 2022.

CMI, founded in 2009, is based in Belfast with additional offices in Thames Valley and London. The company has 113 employees listed on LinkedIn. CMI’s areas of expertise include Network & Data Security, Business Continuity, Technology Solutions, Managed Service, cyber security, Modern Workplace, and 365 & Teams.

The company offers complementary products as specialists in Microsoft Modern Workplace, Microsoft Azure, cybersecurity, and managed IT, all of which will bolster BCN’s portfolio and expand its UK base, the company said.

BCN Group Acquires ECI Partners: Growing Microsoft Capabilities

Rob Davies, CEO, BCN Group, commented:

“CMI’s complimentary product and service offering allows us to increase our Microsoft customer base and strengthen our team of technical experts. Importantly, the acquisition means we can take our combined technical capability to the next level, further establishing BCN as a key player among UK Managed Service Providers.”

Ken Roulston, managing director, CMI, said: