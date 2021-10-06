Apple Device Management: MDM Software Company Acquired

PDQ.com buys Apple device management software company SimpleMDM. Will MSPs gain a new way to remotely manage Apple macOS, iOS and tvOS devices?

M&A and investor activity in the Apple Device Management market remain strong. The latest deal involves PDQ.com acquiring SimpleMDM, a software platform that allows IT departments to remotely manage Apple macOS, tvOS and iOS devices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 627 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

PDQ.com, founded in 2001, helps IT professionals manage and organize hardware, software and configuration data for Windows and Apple-based devices, including automating patch management and other software deployments.

PDQ, headquartered in South Salt lake, Utah, serves more than 19,000 customers ranging in size from startups to multinational corporations

SimpleMDM, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, serves 3,000 customers. The company’s cloud-based software supports Apple macOS, tvOS and iOS device management.

PDQ Acquires SimpleMDM: Keeping All Devices Healthy

In a prepared statement about the deal, Dan Cook, CEO at PDQ.com, said:

“PDQ is aggressively looking for ways to help IT professionals focus their time and energy where it’s needed most. The powerful combination of PDQ and SimpleMDM will reinforce our strategy of helping sysadmins effectively keep all types of devices healthy and up-to-date. We’re thrilled to work with SimpleMDM to accelerate growth, and to welcome their customers, employees and products to PDQ.”

Taylor Boyko, CEO of SimpleMDM, added:

“We wanted to partner with a company that values building strong products and fostering a tight knit community of IT professionals, and we found that partner in PDQ.com. We’re extremely excited to join PDQ and utilize our shared values and vision to drive growth.”

Apple Device Management: MSP Software Platforms

PDQ did not indicate if or when the company will promote SimpleMDM’s software to MSPs and channel partners.

Meanwhile, most MSP software platform providers — names like ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, N-able and NinjaRMM — offer some Apple device management capabilities. Still, numerous enterprise IT and startup software companies also focus on Apple-related MDM (mobile device management).

Key industry milestones include:

Within MSP circles, one of the better-known Apple Device Management platform companies is Addigy. Indeed, Addigy positions itself as the only multi-tenant remote monitoring and management (RMM) and MDM tool available for Apple devices. Recent moves include a global partnership with Pax8, a cloud-centric distributor that offers a SaaS marketplace for MSPs.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.