PDQ Acquires SmartDeploy Remote Desktop Management Software

IT asset management software provider PDQ.com has acquired SmartDeploy, a provider of remote management software for Microsoft Windows-based PCs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 117 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

PDQ’s Apple macOS and Windows PC Management Strategy

PDQ.com of Salt Lake City, Utah, has been busy on the acquisition front. The company in October 2021 acquired SimpleMDM to help customers remotely manage Apple macOS, tvOS and iOS devices.

In contrast, SmartDeploy of Seattle focuses more on the Microsoft Window PC market. The software allows customers to mange devices offline, on-premises, or through the cloud. IT professionals can manage drivers, applications, patches, and scripting.

In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Aaron Suzuki, CEO of SmartDeploy, said:

“Partnering with PDQ.com is a natural next step in our mission to help IT professionals simplify complex tasks. Managing endpoints has never been more complicated. By joining forces with PDQ.com, we can help more people and organizations dramatically simplify and improve the way they work. We can’t wait to expand our reach to a broader community of professionals.”

Added Jaren Nichols, CRO of PDQ.com: