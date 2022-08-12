MSP M&A: PCS International Acquires Marcor Technologies

Technology service provider PCS International has acquired the assets of Marcor Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 729 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

PCS Acquires Marcor Technologies

PCS, founded in 1986, is based in Inverness, Illinois. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. PCS’s areas of expertise include cloud solutions, IT managed services, cybersecurity, IT projects, virtual CIO (vCIO), IT budgeting, network assessments, security assessments, risk assessments, NIST auditing, help desk, network administration, network engineering, desktop support, mobile device management, and on-premises servers.

Marcor, founded in 2004, is based in Naperville, Illinois. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. Marcor’s areas of expertise include secure remote access solutions, preventative maintenance plans, on-premises and hosted Exchange solutions, indoor digital, cloud computing for online storage, cloud backup and cloud servers, Microsoft Office 365 for a hosted Exchange environment, SharePoint, Office in the cloud and more.

PCS Acquires Marcor: Strategic Growth

This acquisition is strategic to PCS’ growth due to Marcor’s geography and similar client verticals such as schools, professional services and manufacturing, the company said. Marcor’s team will remain with the company, PCS announced.

Rob Hart, president and founder, Marcor Technologies, commented:

“I can’t imagine a better fit – definitely a Win – a Win for my clients and friends of the organization!”

Transworld Business Advisors of Naperville served as a financial consultant to Marcor Technologies; PCS International represented themselves with no outside third-party advisors.