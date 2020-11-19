Pax8 Launches Pax8 Pro Cloud Monitoring and Management Technology

Pax8 announced its Pax8 Pro cloud monitoring and management technology to introduce partners to cloud automation and simplify Software as a Service (SaaS) lifecycle management, according to a statement released by the company. The technology aims to speed up cloud automation adoption and empower partners to monitor and manage their clients’ ecosystem and activities within the Pax8 Platform.

Pax8’s transactional cloud marketplace allows partners to access billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading professional services automation (PSA) integrations, pre- and post-sales support and education through its marketplace, according to the statement.

Pax8 Pro Simplifies Cloud Automation

Pax8 Pro will enable partners to become more strategic, operationally mature and increase productivity, according to the statement. Pax8 Pro technology automates the entire ordering process including user creation, licensing assignment and user contacts in leading PSA tools, and assigns sites and locations to contacts, all within the Pax8 Platform, according to the statement.

Pax8 Pro also helps MSPs acquire new clients by auto-creating business proposals, offering reporting on prospects and running security and licensing scans. The technology includes features that automate updates across management platforms, standardize SaaS change management and validates changes pushed to PSA tools, according to the statement.

Pax8 Pro Benefits

Pax8 Pro benefits include:

Generates immediate ROI from time savings in FTEs and MSRP savings from unused licenses

Standardizes operational procedures by prioritizing hardening tasks, auto-pushing user data into tickets, and syncing with PSA tools

Enhances security measures by offering visibility into vulnerabilities across all clients, determining the security posture, and by reducing the number of steps needed to procure licenses and update user contacts, according to the company.

“We worked with our partners to create the future of cloud management—Pax8 Pro,” said Michael Dehmlow, chief operating officer at Pax8. “Pax8 Pro was custom-built to enable cloud adoption through automation and is fully integrated into the Pax8 Platform. Pax8 Pro offers partners an automated SaaS management solution by eliminating manual tasks, improving client security with user management, and providing visibility into client workflows.”