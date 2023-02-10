Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Dynamics Partner Bam Boom Cloud

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has acquired Bam Boom Cloud, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 41 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Pax8 Acquires Bam Boom Cloud

Pax8, founded in 2011, is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, near Denver. The company has 1,160 employees listed on LinkedIn. Pax8 develops a cloud marketplace that allows MSPs to buy, sell and manage cloud solutions.

Bam Boom Cloud, founded in 1985, is based in Derby, UK, with offices in Ireland, the U.S. and Canada and DACH region. The company has 112 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bam Boom Cloud’s areas of expertise include accounting software, cloud computing, Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft 365, Office 365, business technology, chatbot technology, business productivity, Power BI, Dynamics 365, Dynamics NAV, business analysis, IT support, outsourcing, business applications, cybersecurity, ERP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, modern workplace, accounting software and Dynamics 365 sales professional. The company was named Global 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Pax8 competes against traditional IT distributors such as D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro and TD Synnex, along with cloud-centric marketplace providers such as Sherweb. In some ways, Pax8 also competes against ConnectWise Marketplace, though the two companies also partner.

The acquisition creates a new market opportunity for managed service providers (MSPs) to add new lines of business services offerings leveraging Bam Boom’s Microsoft Dynamics expertise, the companies said.

John Street, CEO at Pax8, commented on the news:

“Business process automation is on the rise, and the Bam Boom acquisition will enable us to create new simple go-to-market strategies and services for partners to build on their Microsoft Dynamics technology offerings. Together, our people, cloud marketplace, programs, services, and resources will enable MSPs to capitalize on the market opportunities with Business Applications solutions and add new revenue streams to their organizations.”

Vicky Critchley, CEO at Bam Boom, added:

“We are excited for Bam Boom to join Pax8 to scale our technology solutions to the channel ecosystem. Bam Boom is passionate about helping businesses be as sustainable as possible and build a strong foundation with reliable, cloud-based accounting solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Pax8 will enable us to expand our reach and help more businesses grow with Microsoft business solutions.”

Pax8’s Growth Trajectory

Pax8 has been growing both organically and through M&A, and has a new Corporate Vice President of Communities and Ecosystems in Rob Rae, formerly of Datto. Earlier acquisitions and business moves include: