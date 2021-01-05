Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure Cloud Partner Wirehive

Pax8 acquires UK Microsoft partner Wirehive to further assist IT professionals, MSPs & channel partners with cloud services. Wirehive also offers AWS & Google Cloud managed services.

Cloud marketplace provider Pax8 is acquiring Wirehive, a UK-based cloud hosting and consultancy company that supports Microsoft Azure cloud resellers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number seven that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Related Update, January 6, 2021: Pax8 raises $96 million for cloud marketplace expansion

Pax8 Acquires Wirehive: Expanded Technology Reach

In a prepared statement about the deal, Pax8 CEO John Street said:

“Wirehive adds an incredible amount of value to the Pax8 business, enabling us to diversify our technology portfolio, provide more innovation to our partners, and capitalize on worldwide digital transformation. The acquisition will enable both organizations to unlock new ways to automate cloud orchestration and optimization and expand our ability to simplify cloud strategies for IT professionals.”

Added Robert Belgrave, CEO at Wirehive:

“The values, culture, and synergies between Pax8 and Wirehive are strong as we have a common goal to help businesses modernise with cloud technology. This acquisition will prove to be transformative. With Pax8, we can grow and scale at a faster rate while optimizing business operations and expanding opportunities to our customers.”

Pax8 Pro Cloud Automation for Channel Partners and MSPs

Pax8 has also been busy on the R&D front. The company in November 2020 unveiled Pax8 Pro — a cloud monitoring and management technology designed to help partners with cloud automation and simplified Software as a Service (SaaS) lifecycle management.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.