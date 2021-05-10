Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations for MSP, Channel Partner Coaching

Pax8 has acquired Sea-Level Operations to offer business, sales and technology coaching to MSPs and channel partners, the companies disclosed today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 266 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

This is the latest in a growing list of technology companies buying MSP-centric coaching organizations and peer groups. Additional examples include Kaseya buying TruMethods, and ConnectWise acquiring both Service Leadership Inc. and HTG Peer Groups.

Pax8 Global Business Expansion, Evolution

Seal-Level Operations leader Rex Frank now joins Pax8 as the VP of Pax8 Academy, the company’s center for IT education and resources, with instructor-led courses and digital content designed to accelerate cloud business, the buyer says. Frank reports to Craig Donovan, senior VP of partner services.

Pax8, based in Colorado, runs a cloud-based marketplace that allows MSPs and channel partners to source various SaaS applications and business services. After raising $96 million in funding in January 2021, Pax8 acquired Microsoft Azure cloud partner Wirehive and announced a UK leadership team for expansion into Europe.

Pax8 has been in rapid growth mode, but some new rivalries may be emerging. In addition to competing again traditional distributors, potential rivals include ConnectWise Marketplace and the newly launched Datto Commerce.

Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Sea-Level Operations acquisition, Pax8 Chief Revenue Officer Nick Heddy said:

“IT service providers are increasingly being asked to expand their customer operational capabilities to serve businesses in new ways. The acquisition of Sea-Level Operations will enable us to expand the management and education opportunities to deliver courses from business fundamentals to technical training and provide the supporting data and personalized coaching to drive key decision-making. As IT spending continues to accelerate in both traditional and nontraditional categories, we can strategically help our partners build an understanding of the tech stack while deepening their knowledge across solutions and transforming their businesses. We are thrilled to welcome Rex and his team of educational professionals into the Pax8 family. Their knowledge and expertise will enable our partners’ businesses to thrive and reach new heights of business growth.””

Concluded Frank: