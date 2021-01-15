Pax8 Announces UK Expansion, New UK Leadership Team

Cloud marketplace provider Pax8 announced the launch of its Pax8 UK team, and detailed how its recent acquisition of Wirehive will integrate with the company’s growth and expansion plans.

Pax8 revealed January 6 it raised $96 million in equity capital to expand the company’s geographic reach, while doubling down on cloud automation and orchestration capabilities for its marketplace users, ChannelE2E reported.

The funding news surfaced one day after Pax8 announced it acquired Wirehive to provide a UK footprint for the company’s international expansion, as well as add Microsoft Azure cloud partner capabilities, according to the company. Wirehive also offered managed cloud services for Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Pax8 UK’s Expansion and New Team

The Pax8 UK team has hired close to 30 employees, including the addition of 32 Wirehive employees, and promoted a number of others, according to a statement from the company. The new leadership team includes Robert Belgrave, formerly Wirehive’s CEO, who will lead the Pax8 UK team as CEO and manage the overall operations and corporate decision-making for the Pax8 UK business, according to the statement.

Pax8’s international expansion comes as thousands of MSPs worldwide seek to understand how they can expand beyond Microsoft Office 365 into the Azure cloud infrastructure and platform as a service (IaaS and PaaS) markets. Numerous CSPs, distributors and upstarts — names like D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro Cloud, Nerdio and Sherweb — are seeking to assist MSPs with that journey.

Pax8: Expanded Cloud Services Opportunities

With these announcements, Pax8 appears well-positioned to assist U.S. and European partners with those next steps into cloud services — particularly cloud orchestration and automation capabilities, ChannelE2E believes. Similar to Amazon’s long-term Everything Store strategy for consumers, Pax8 has focused on building an expansive online marketplace that allows IT professionals to buy cloud products — including SaaS applications for security, storage, IT management and more.

“Pax8 has laid a foundation for international expansion, starting with our entry into the European market and the launch of Pax8 UK,” said Nick Heddy, chief revenue officer at Pax8, about the new and expanded leadership team. “We are thrilled to welcome the Pax8 UK team into the Pax8 family. The leadership team consists of some of the best talents in Europe, and we look forward to Pax8’s expansion and development in the European region and globally.”