Pathlock Inks Four M&A Deals to Strengthen SAP Application Security
Pathlock, backed by $200 million in funding from Vertical Capital Partners, has merged with two technology businesses and acquired two additional businesses. The four M&A deals position Pathlock to boost security for SAP applications and other enterprise software platforms.
Pathlock Acquisitions Strengthen SAP Security
The M&A deals include:
- Merging with Appsian, a provider of ERP data security solutions;
- merging with Security Weaver, a provider of governance, risk and compliance management (GRCM) software for SAP;
- acquiring CSI Tools, a Belgium-based GRCM provider; and
- acquiring Germany-based SAST SOLUTIONS, a holistic solution provider for hardening SAP environments.
These are M&A deals number 485, 486, 487 and 488 so far for 2022.
The combined company is now servicing over 1,200 customers across all major industries and says it will double in size in terms of employees. The new company has offices across the United States, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Israel and India.
The investment from Vertica will allow Pathlock to further expand its application governance and data security capabilities, according to the company.
Pathlock’s M&A Growth
Piyush Pandey, former CEO of Appsian and new CEO of Pathlock, commented:
“Traditionally, organizations are auditing the controls for their applications and data with a patchwork of manual processes, disparate software tools, and consulting and services organizations. The combined company from this series of mergers and acquisitions creates a first-of-its-kind, unified, 360-degree platform. Now, organizations can automate their controls across their business applications and mitigate risk in real-time. It is a simplified way for enterprises to protect their data in the face of digital transformation and the cloud era. I am honored to be leading the charge on this endeavor.”
Vitaly Vorobeychik, managing director, Vertica Capital Partners, said:
“The combined company, Pathlock, will now offer the most robust library of productized controls for business applications on the market today.”
Raymond James acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Appsian Security. KPMG Investment Banking (dba as KPMG Corporate Finance) acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Security Weaver. Hampleton Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Akquinet Enterprise Solutions GmbH (SAST).
