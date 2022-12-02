Partners Group acquires EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Private equity firm Partners Group has acquired data center builder EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. Moreover, Partners Group plans to invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and EdgeCore’s ongoing expansion. Still, the deal’s valuation was not disclosed.

Data Center Builder Acquired: About the Buyer and Seller

EdgeCore, founded in 2017, is based in Broomfield, Colorado. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. EdgeCore selects, builds, and commercializes data centers for the world’s largest cloud, internet, and technology businesses, the company said.

Partners Group, founded in 1996, is based in Baar, Switzerland. The company has 2,101 employees. Moreover, the Private Infrastructure unit has $21 billion in assets under management and has made over 130 investments in 18 countries globally.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Ed Diffendal, managing director, co-head of private infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, said:

“Through our thematic investing approach, we found rising demand for data centers in the US as service providers deploy more capacity to support businesses migrating to the cloud. EdgeCore is a unique next-generation infrastructure investment due to its strong portfolio of data center sites, advanced pipeline of shovel-ready assets in strategically important markets, and talented management team. We look forward to building out the platform.”

Added EdgeCore CEO Tom Ray:

“EdgeCore differentiates itself through a combination of superior site locations, excellent reliability, flexible customer solutions, and speed to market. We build data centers in areas that maximize our pool of potential customers and design them to the performance standards of the top hyperscale customers. We have identified a pipeline of opportunities across the US and believe Partners Group’s extensive experience working with infrastructure platforms, coupled with its financial resources, will enable us to execute on current and future opportunities.”

Concluded Fentress Boyse, member of management, private infrastructure Americas, Partners Group: