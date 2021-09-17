Park Place Technologies Acquires Data Center Services Business from Congruity360

IT infrastructure solutions and data center hardware maintenance company Park Place Technologies, backed by private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR, has acquired specific assets from Congruity360. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Congruity360 is based in Norwell, Massachusetts, and provides global, vendor-agnostic IT management services. While Park Place will acquire the third-party maintenance business, data migration services businesses and new hardware sales offerings, Congruity360 will maintain ownership of its information governance and software business.

Park Place Technologies Acquires Data Center Services from Congruity360

Park Place Technologies acquisition of Curvature in 2020 added to the company’s data center hardware maintenance and professional services capabilities, and allowed the company to position itself as a competitor to OEM data center maintenance, according to a statement from Chris Adams, Park Place CEO. The Congruity360 acquisition adds additional maintenance clients and opportunities to expand the company’s data migration business, Adams said in the statement.

Park Place: Latest and Previous Acquisitions

This is Park Place’s 18th acquisition since 2016. Earlier deals involved Park Place acquiring:

SiteGrid’s NetSure+ inventory management software.

a network operations center (NOC) business from IntelliNet for a DMSO (discover, monitor, support, optimize) strategy.

MCSA Group, an IT services & solutions provider.

Entuity, a network performance monitoring software company.

Private equity firm GTCR has owned Park Place Technologies since 2015. GTCR sold a stake in the third-party maintenance provider to Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2019.