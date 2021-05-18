PagerDuty Names Timm Hoyt to Lead Global Channel, Alliances

PagerDuty has announced Timm Hoyt as its new vice president of partnerships to increase channel and partner revenue.

PagerDuty has announced Timm Hoyt will lead its global partner and alliances organization as vice president of partnerships, working directly with PagerDuty’s product and sales team to increase partnership-driven revenue, according to a statement released by the company. It seems Hoyt’s mandate will be to further transform PagerDuty’s go-to-market strategy to one that relies more heavily on channel partners, systems integrators and ISVs.

The digital operations management company enables customers to automate their product, software and development operations management processes and capabilities by integrating with observability, monitoring and management tools as well as operations technology, and currently boasts more than 500 integrations, according to the statement.

PagerDuty Appoints Timm Hoyt to Lead Channel, Alliances

Hoyt’s background is in building go-to-market engines for global public and private tech companies, including organizations focused on data center infrastructure and SaaS. His previous role was as vice president of partner sales at Druva, where he overhauled the company’s sales organization to become partner-first, increasing Druva’s partner revenue from 9% to over 80%, according to the statement.

Hoyt brings extensive experience in global sales, marketing and building partner organizations. He has worked for several years in EMEA, as well as Japan, South Korea and North America and Latin America. As part of his responsibilities at PagerDuty, Hoyt will oversee partnership relations for channel partners, cloud providers, ecosystem alliances, managed service providers and system integrators, according to the statement.

PagerDuty: Recent Company Milestones

Dave Justice, chief revenue officer at PagerDuty, commented on the news:

“PagerDuty sits at the center of the digital ecosystem and partnerships are critical as they allow our customers to integrate our platform with their entire digital operations, improving overall performance and working effectively across teams, no matter their preferred working tool. Close to 14,000 organizations, including more than 60% of the Fortune 100, rely on PagerDuty’s ability to manage urgent, mission-critical work that is essential to keeping digital services always on. Moving to a partner-first model for growth will help us to continue to expand how we deliver value to customers – helping them increase revenue, lower costs and mitigate risks.”

Hoyt commented:

“As companies move rapidly to digital first, PagerDuty is essential for helping businesses handle any urgent, mission-critical need right away. I couldn’t be more excited to join PagerDuty to lead its partner organization and continue to empower and incentivize the partners in our ecosystem.”

Hoyt’s appointment follows other recent company growth milestones, like the acquisition of enterprise DevOps automation tools vendor Rundeck in October 2020, which enhances PagerDuty’s automation capabilities, and the expansion of the company’s partner program last summer for system integrators and managed service providers.