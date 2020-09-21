PagerDuty Acquires DevOps Automation Software Firm Rundeck

PagerDuty is acquiring DevOps automation and incident response software company Rundeck for $100 million. The acquisition is expected to close in October 2020, the companies say.

This is M&A deal number 378 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Rundeck’s open source, DevOps automation software serves front line incident response teams, including engineering, IT, customer service and security, according to the statement. Rundeck offers enterprises a self-service way to run automated machine-centric workflows — or runbooks — that prevent, diagnose and resolve incidents without involving escalation to experts, according to the statement.

Rundeck currently serves more than 150 enterprise and mid-market customers, and boasts over 60,000 users, according to the statement.

Executive Commentary

“Rundeck’s impressive track record in providing scaled automation for DevOps teams in the world’s largest companies, along with their easy to use, practitioner focused offering make them a highly complementary extension for PagerDuty,” said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. “Together we can now automate unpredictable, emergent work for people and machines, from detection and diagnosis to recovery, remediation and learning, providing the most robust real-time incident response platform in the market. Our 13,300 customers trust us to ensure their digital services remain always on, and now we are ensuring they can do this faster, and more efficiently.”

“Rundeck was designed to solve difficult, time sensitive challenges for DevOps teams leveraging automation for hybrid infrastructure. With PagerDuty we can accelerate our growth in enterprise DevOps and IT focused incident response, while continuing to innovate our offering and expand our open source community,” said Alex Honor, CEO and co-founder of Rundeck.