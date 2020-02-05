Dentist MSP Acquired: Pact-One Buys Computer Habits

Pact-One acquires Computer Habits, uniting two managed IT services provider (MSPs) that offer dental practice IT support. Evergreen Services Group backs deal.

Pact-One, a dental IT solutions provider backed by Evergreen Services Group, has acquired Oregon-based MSP Computer Habits.

This is M&A deal Number 92 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Computer Habits specializes in health care and dental practice IT services. The company delivers proactive technology maintenance and certified technical service to dental and SMB clients in the Portland Metro area.

Computer Habits CEO James Levis and the team will remain with the company and continue to support their clients. Levis transitions to executive VP.

Pact-One: From Seller to Buyer

Pact-One is backed by Evergreen Technology Services, a private equity-funded organization that has made around 20 investments and acquisitions across the MSP market since January 2018.

Pact-One itself was acquired by another Evergreen-backed company, Executech, in January 2020. Pact-One, which operates independently from Executech, has additional offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay area.

In addition to backing MSPs, Evergreen now offers a cyber insurance service to MSPs and their end-customers.

Pact-One Acquires Computer Habits: Executive Perspectives

Describing the deal, Dan Edwards, CEO of Pact-One, said in a prepared statement:

“We are excited to welcome the Computer Habits team to the Pact-One family. They share our commitment to friendly and personal IT support for every client. We are looking forward to getting to know the clients and businesses of the Portland area and supporting their IT needs.”

Computer Habits’ James Levis added: