Oxford Global Resources Acquires Workday Cloud Partner Hale International

Staffing and consulting services firm Oxford Global Resources, backed by private equity firm H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Hale International — a Workday SaaS application consulting partner.

Oxford Global Acquires Hale International

Oxford Global Resources is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company has 2,371 employees listed on LinkedIn. Oxford Global Resources’ areas of expertise include project engagement, subject matter expertise, full project delivery, consulting services, program and project management, IT strategy consulting, IT staffing, organizational change management, staff augmentation, workforce solutions, technology, IT services, transformation, consulting, life sciences, healthcare, engineering, compliance, e-commerce, recruiting, quality assurance and automation.

Hale International, founded in 2019, is based in New York, New York. The company has 17 employees listed on LinkedIn. Hale International’s areas of expertise include recruitment, talent acquisition, contract recruitment, executive search, consulting, permanent recruitment, Workday, HCM and HRIS.

Through the acquisition, Oxford gains Workday software expertise including new installations, post-live support and ongoing maintenance, the companies said. Hale’s founder and CEO, Matthew Cox and the Hale team joined Oxford and will continue to lead Hale as the Workday-focused division of Oxford, the companies said.

Oxford Global Acquires Hale: Executive Perspectives

Rob McGuckin, chief executive officer of Oxford, commented on the news:

“We are highly impressed with Hale’s unique expertise in the Workday ecosystem, and the Company’s market leading position. Hale offers best-in-class solutions to its customers, and the partnership with Hale fits squarely within our strategy to expand Oxford’s capabilities in high-growth IT platforms.”

Hale CEO Matthew Cox added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Oxford. Together, Oxford and Hale will leverage our combined strengths to bring additional capabilities and services to our customers. We look forward to bringing our Workday platform expertise and highly capable network of specialists to Oxford’s customers, and are excited to offer our customers access to Oxford’s extensive portfolio of additional solutions in IT, Life Sciences, Engineering, and Healthcare IT staffing and consulting.”

Matt Lozow, managing director at H.I.G, commented:

“Hale is a strong addition to the Oxford platform with specialized expertise in the attractive Workday talent ecosystem. We are excited to continue to support Oxford’s management team in investing in high-growth adjacencies.”

Hale is the first acquisition for Oxford since H.I.G. acquired the company in August 2021. Oxford will continue to pursue additional acquisition opportunities to further its growth strategy.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Oxford. Azlan Advisory acted as financial advisor and Trowers & Hamlins LLP served as legal counsel to Hale.