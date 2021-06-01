OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says.

Dig a littler deeper into the announcement, and you’ll notice that OwnBackup also recently acquired data security firm Merlinx of Tel Aviv, Israel. Merlinx develops cyber intelligence solutions for law enforcement, intelligence agencies and national security organizations, according to that company’s LinkedIn profile.

OwnBackup: SaaS Backup Business Details

OwnBackup develops a backup and disaster recovery (BDR) application that’s available on the Salesforce AppExchange. OwnBackup is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC.

OwnBackup is led by CEO Sam Gutmann, who previously built MSP-focused cloud backup provider Intronis (acquired by Barracuda in 2015). Gutmann’s encore in the backup market is scoring major wins. The software company now supports roughly 3,500 customers worldwide — up from roughly 3,000 customers in January 2021, according to a statement at that time.

OwnBackup raised $167.5 million in Series D funding at a $1.4 billion valuation in January 2021. Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Sapphire Ventures led the Series D round. Existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Vertex Ventures, and Oryzn Capital also participated in the funding.

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Nimmetry deal, Gutmann said:

“This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the access to the talented professionals that are now part of the OwnBackup family marks the continuance of a long-term commitment on OwnBackup’s part to providing industry-leading products and services to help our customers protect their mission critical SaaS data. The amazing team at Nimmetry brings with it some of the best in class data management tools, and we are excited to leverage these existing capabilities to extend our existing and future solutions.”

Nimmetry CEO Srinivas Garikipati added:

“We are excited to join OwnBackup. We have a shared vision for SaaS data protection as it relates to customers and the future of the space. We believe strongly in the market and the direction that it is headed.”

Cloud Backup, Data Protection Mergers and Acquisitions

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the data protection market remains extremely strong. Recent deals include:

