Overground Acquires Salesforce Cloud Partner DecisionPoint Selling

Overground Cloud Services acquires DecisionPoint. The M&A deal combines two Salesforce Cloud partners with complementary services & IT consulting expertise.

Overground Cloud Services (OCS) has acquired DecisionPoint Selling, a business process consulting firm. Both companies are Salesforce cloud partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018, Overground Cloud Services, is a Silver Certified Salesforce consulting firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. DecisionPoint was founded in 2013 as a sales management consulting and training company with a focus on sales metrics.

The deal allows OCS to offer a “unified and process driven sales performance solution” to its clients, according to the buyer. The combined companies will operate under the Overground Cloud Services brand, OCS said.

The deal augments Overground’s traditional Salesforce CRM implementation services with the additional performance consulting offerings allowing customers to improve user adoption of Salesforce, increase sales predictability, and successful win rates, as the company sees it.

OCS Acquires DecisionPoint: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, OCS Partners Paul Yoder and Dave McDaniel said:

“The acquisition of DecisionPoint Selling was an easy decision for us. Their years of experience helping companies improve sales performance and manage the business of selling along with their vast volume of intellectual property will be a game changer for our clients. Nearly all companies struggle with sales performance management and DPS services will be very helpful for them.”

CJ Warstler, Founder and CEO of DPS, added:

“Paul and Dave are thought leaders in their approach to helping their clients implement Salesforce CRM. Their fast-growing company is a perfect match for the DPS services and methodologies. We will now be the first company around the globe to offer an integrated approach of the ‘Triple Play’ – Technology, Process, and Methodology.”

Salesforce Partner M&A Deals

M&A activity involving Salesforce partners remain remains steady to strong, although deal valuations are mostly unknown.

