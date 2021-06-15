OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Partner Werise

OSF's acquisition of Werise will strengthen the firm's Salesforce Cloud offerings in Latin America and further its transformation strategy.

OSF Digital, backed by investor Delta-v Capital, has acquired fellow Salesforce cloud partner Werise for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 339 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Werise provides Salesforce marketing, sales and Service Clouds solutions. The acquisition strengthens OSF’s Salesforce Cloud offerings in Latin America, according to the company.

OSF’s Growth Strategy

It’s all part of a strategy to become a “global go-to transformation partner for digital commerce,” as OSF tells it. That strategy has led to a string of acquisitions in recent months, including:

In May, Salesforce disclosed an investment in OSF Digital. Salesforce was part of a $43 million investment round led by private equity firm Delta-v Capital.

OSF has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years and has earned a number of awards in that time.

The company has more than 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world’s biggest brands such as L’Oréal Canada, Brooks Running, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Fanalca, La Polar, Hites and many more.

OSF Acquires Werise: Expanding Into Latin America

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented on the most recent acquisition:

“Werise’s Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise and presence in Brazil will broaden our capabilities to deliver multi-cloud solutions. Their experienced team will help advance our Salesforce Cloud capabilities and provide support and resources to our global team. Together we will reinforce our position as a leading digital transformation partner for B2B and B2C companies.”

Eric Bueno, co-founder of Werise, said:

“We share with OSF Digital a mission to focus on client success and deliver innovative solutions that help them scale. Together we will expand our Salesforce Cloud capabilities to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions.”

Lucas Casimiro, co-founder of Werise, added: