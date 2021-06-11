OSF Digital Acquires Fellow Salesforce Partner Relation1

OSF Digital has acquired fellow Salesforce partner Relation1 to strengthen its marketing cloud capabilities in North America.

OSF Digital has acquired fellow Salesforce partner Relation1 for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 313 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal is part of OSF Digital’s overall strategy to strengthen its marketing cloud capabilities in North America, according to the company. Relation1’s existing clients will now have access to OSF’s extensive suite of multi-cloud, B2B, and B2C commerce solutions.

Relation1 has offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City, Canada. The company’s client list includes Home Hardware, Aeroplan, Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC), Canada Goose and Lowe’s Canada.

OSF and Relation1’s teams will be integrated, according to the companies.

OSF Acquires Relation1: Executive Insight

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented:

“Relation1’s Marketing Cloud proficiency, experience, and relationships with leading brands complement our goals and offerings, which help B2B and B2C companies launch or enhance their digital strategies. With this acquisition, we’ve advanced our Marketing Cloud capabilities and, as a result, strengthened our position as a leading digital transformation partner.”

Normand Bélisle, CEO of Relation1, said:

“Relation1 shares OSF’s relentless pursuit of increased innovation within the commerce industry. By joining forces with OSF, we can strengthen and expand our Marketing Cloud services to a global level and we can benefit from new delivery capabilities to expand our clients’ Salesforce footprint beyond Marketing Cloud. Our team is excited to join OSF and looks forward to the favorable results that will follow this acquisition for our customers as well as for our employees.”

About OSF Digital

OSF has more than 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include big name brands like: L’Oréal Canada, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Markwins Beauty, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, among others.

The company previously acquired New Zealand-based Salesforce partner Adept Group for an undisclosed amount in May 2021.

That same month, Salesforce disclosed an investment in OSF Digital. Salesforce was part of a $43 million investment round led by private equity firm Delta-v Capital.

OSF has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years and has earned a number of awards in that time.