OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Partner Paladin Group

The acquisition of Paladin Group will help OSF strengthen its Salesforce Experience Cloud capabilities in North America.

OSF Digital, backed by investor Delta-v Capital, has acquired fellow Salesforce partner Paladin Group for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition helps OSF strengthen its Salesforce Experience Cloud capabilities in North America, the company said.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Paladin specializes in digital experience solutions for customers, partners and employees. Paladin serves clients in the financial services, media and communications, technology, healthcare and life sciences and education sectors. Its clients include Hulu, Five9 and Flexcare Medical Staffing.

OSF Acquires Paladin: Executive Insight

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented:

“Paladin’s proven experience and relationships with top North American brands will extend our ability to deliver outstanding customer, partner, and employee experiences as well as broaden our expertise in more industry verticals. As two award-winning Salesforce partners, we will advance our overall Salesforce capabilities and reinforce our position as a leading digital transformation partner for B2B and B2C companies.”

Carlo Saggese, CEO and founder of Paladin, said:

“Paladin is well aligned with OSF in our mutual drive for constant innovation and client satisfaction. The OSF team will strengthen our capabilities on Salesforce so we can provide our clients holistic digital transformation solutions. We will also expand to more industry verticals globally and benefit from the support of a larger, worldwide team. Paladin is excited to be a part of OSF, and we are looking forward to the success we can achieve together.”

OSF’s Growth Strategy

It’s all part of a strategy to become a “global go-to transformation partner for digital commerce,” as OSF tells it. That strategy has led to a string of acquisitions in recent months, including:

In May, Salesforce disclosed an investment in OSF Digital. Salesforce was part of a $43 million investment round led by private equity firm Delta-v Capital.

OSF has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years and has earned a number of awards in that time.

The company has more than 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world’s biggest brands such as L’Oréal Canada, Brooks Running, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Fanalca, La Polar, Hites and many more.