OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Oegen

Digital transformation services provider OSF Digital has acquired Salesforce Cloud Consulting partner Oegen. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OSF Digital Acquires Oegen

OSF Digital, founded in 2003, is based in Quebec, Canada. The company has around 2,200 employees in 49 offices worldwide and holds 1,000 Salesforce certifications. OSF Digital focuses on increasing its capabilities to deliver digital transformations across Salesforce sales, service, marketing, commerce and experience.

Oegen, founded in 2016, is based in Nottingham, England. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Oegen’s areas of expertise include creative design, CRM, Salesforce.com, marketing, digital strategy, business consultancy, Salesforce, business transformation, UX, Salesforce Communities and Sales Cloud.

The acquisition will establish a Salesforce Experience Cloud team in the UK region and expand OSF’s multi-cloud center of excellence and delivery team in the UK and EMEA, the companies said. OSF’s global team will grow its Salesforce Experience, Sales and Service Cloud capabilities and broaden its client base.

OSF Digital Acquires Oegen: Executive Perspectives

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented on the news:

“This acquisition will help to deepen our customer relationships in EMEA in many verticals. We are serious about further strengthening our Salesforce multi-cloud services globally. Oegen’s agility and commitment to excellence align very well with OSF’s values and mission.”

Pete Fells, managing director and founder of Oegen Ltd., added:

“We’re pleased to join OSF Digital’s growing team. Together with OSF, we’ll continue to deliver comprehensive digital transformation and user experience excellence to a vast customer base in several verticals in the UK and EMEA.”

OSF Digital’s M&A Activity