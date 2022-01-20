OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Datarati

OSF Digital , backed by private equity firm Delta-v Capital, has acquired Datarati, a CRM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud consultancy that supports clientele across Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 88 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud consulting partner buyout that we’ve seen in recent days.

OSF Digital Acquires Datarati; Scales Salesforce Cloud Consulting Expertise

Datarati supports customers in such vertical markets as retail & consumer goods, communications & media, financial services, insurance, and health care.

OSF Digital’s overall expertise spans Salesforce Marketing, Experience, Sales, Service, and Commerce Clouds. Meanwhile, OSF Digital now has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide.

In a prepared statement about the deal, OSF Digital CEO Gerry Szatvanyi said:

“As part of the company’s mission to be the leading global digital transformation partner to companies worldwide, OSF Digital continues to expand with yet another acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services leader in the APAC region. With additional Marketing Cloud capability, capacity, and Performance Marketing expertise, we are equipped to continue exponential growth in the fast-growing APAC region and beyond.”

Added Will Scully-Power, founder & CEO of Datarati:

“We’re excited to embark on this next phase of our rapid growth of Salesforce Marketing Cloud services and expansion of our Salesforce solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific region. By coming together with the wider OSF Digital team, we will now have increased capacity and capability to support the demand from our customers to support their digital transformations.”

OSF Digital: Earlier Acquisitions and Funding Background

Meanwhile, OSF Digital has substantial M&A experience. This is the company’s sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC, OSF Digital indicated. Example purchases include:

In May 2021, Salesforce disclosed an investment in OSF Digital. Salesforce was part of a $43 million investment round led by private equity firm Delta-v Capital.

OSF has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years and has earned a number of awards in that time.