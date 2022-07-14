OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Marketing Cloud Integrator Aarin

The acquisition of Aarin will strengthen OSF Digital's Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise and expand its presence in North America.

Digital transformation services provider OSF Digital has acquired Aarin Inc., a U.S.-based full-stack Salesforce Marketing Cloud systems integrator. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OSF Digital Acquires Aarin, Inc.

OSF Digital, founded in 2003, is based in Quebec, Canada. The company has around 2,200 employees in 49 offices worldwide and holds 1,000 Salesforce certifications. OSF Digital focuses on increasing its capabilities to deliver digital transformations across Salesforce sales, service, marketing, commerce and experience.

Aarin, Inc., founded in 2012, is based in Pleasant Hill, California. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Aarin, Inc.’s areas of expertise include Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketing Cloud Intelligence (powered by Datorama), Marketing Cloud Personalization (powered by Interaction Studio) and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP).

OSF Digital’s acquisition of Aarin will strengthen OSF Digital’s Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise and expand the combined companies’ Salesforce Marketing Cloud center of excellence and delivery team presence in North America, according to the companies. The acquisition of Aarin further establishes OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider and consulting partner.

OSF Digital Acquires Aarin: Executive Perspectives

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented on the news:

“Aarin understands the value of going beyond being a vendor, and the team operates as a digital transformation partner for their customers. Their team’s strong consultative Salesforce technology expertise and commitment to excellent service align with OSF’s mission and values. We are pleased to have them join our team.”

Rahul Jolly, CEO and founder of Aarin Inc., added:

“OSF is a leader in digital transformation. We look forward to joining the OSF team to add immediate value to the North America Marketing Cloud practice. OSF’s acquisition of Aarin provides a major opportunity for us to continue our growth trajectory and support our customers with digital transformation. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the growing global OSF team.”

