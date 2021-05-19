OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Partner Adept Group

OSF Digital has acquired New Zealand-based Salesforce partner Adept Group as part of its global effort to expand its geographic reach.

OSF Digital has acquired New Zealand-based Salesforce partner Adept Group for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 275 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquisition is part of OSF’s global effort to expand its geographic reach, according to the company. The deal surfaces one week after Salesforce disclosed an investment in OSF Digital. Salesforce was part of a $43 million investment led by private equity firm Delta-v Capital.

OSF has over 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include big names like L’Oréal USA, Burton, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn and more.

OSF has been a Salesforce partner for over 10 years and has earned a number of awards in that time.

With offices in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand, Adept brings with it a core competency in several Salesforce clouds including Sales, Service, Community and Marketing Cloud.

OSF Acquires Adept: A Logic Opportunity For Expansion

Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, commented on the news:

“The relationship between OSF and Adept began in 2019, when Adept joined the OSF Global Partner Alliance. OSF leadership noticed the vision of the two companies was aligned on the goal of delivering both B2B and B2C commerce services. As part of the company’s effort and mission to become the top global digital transformation partner to commerce brands worldwide, OSF began looking at New Zealand and Australia as logical opportunities for expansion. Adept was a terrific match based on the strength of its reputation, skill set and relationships with many of the leading brands in the region.”

Dominic Stow, CEO of Adept, added:

“There are few, if any, digital commerce services firms in the region with the skills or experience to help B2C companies develop and implement their digital strategies – and zero with the strength or capabilities that OSF has to offer. By joining forces, we can continue meeting the needs of our core B2B customer base while creating an opportunity to engage a long list of B2C companies in the region that have been underserved from a digital commerce perspective. In addition, we will be able to expand our ability to deliver on our customers’ digital transformation objectives by combining Commerce solutions with Salesforce Core Cloud solutions – a very compelling proposition to be able to provide this full customer 360 to our clients.”

Salesforce M&A

Companies with Salesforce specialties continue to be an attractive target for M&A plays.

