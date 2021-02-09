Oracle Unveils Roving Edge Infrastructure to Expand Hybrid Cloud Portfolio

Oracle has expanded its hybrid cloud portfolio to help customers deploy cloud services at the edge in any remote or disconnected location.

Oracle has expanded its hybrid cloud portfolio with Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, a new offering that brings core infrastructure services to the edge with Roving Edge Devices (REDs), which are ruggedized, portable and scalable server nodes, according to a statement released by the company.

Using Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure devices, including REDs, allows organizations to run cloud workloads from any remote location, according to the statement.

Oracle Expands Hybrid Cloud Portfolio With Roving Edge Infrastructure

Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure delivers core infrastructure services, platform software, enterprise grade security and applications to the network edge and enables customers to operate cloud applications and workloads in the field, including disconnected, remote locations, according to the statement. The offering enables multiple types of workloads, including machine learning inference, real-time data integration and replication, augmented analytics and query-intensive data warehouses, Oracle said in the statement. In addition, it can deliver cloud computing and storage services at the edge of networks for government and enterprise organizations, enabling low-latency processing closer to the point of data generation and ingestion, which can provides timely insights into data, Oracle said.

Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure is a fully mobile, connection-independent extension of customers’ existing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with a similar interface and workflow to provide a consistent, unified experience, regardless of deployment location, according to the statement. An Oracle RED device is equipped with 40 OCPUs, an NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU, 512 GB RAM and 61 TB of storage, and can be clustered into groups of 5 to 15 nodes in a single cluster, starting at $160 per node per day, according to the statement.

Oracle Hybrid Cloud for Vertical Markets

The new service is part of Oracle’s comprehensive hybrid cloud portfolio, which provides customers with greater flexibility and control over their cloud deployments, Oracle said. The portfolio is targeted to customers across financial services, public sector, healthcare, logistics and communications industries, among others, according to the statement, that are using Oracle’s hybrid cloud solutions to support their cloud transformations.

“Customers want choice when it comes to running workloads in the cloud. Each customer has different requirements based on data sovereignty, scale, or wanting the full experience of a public cloud on-premises with all of Oracle’s cloud services. Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure is the latest example, delivering core infrastructure services to remote locations,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle’s hybrid cloud portfolio essentially delivers a cloud region wherever and however a customer needs it.”