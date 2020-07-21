Oracle SD-WAN Orchestration Cloud Debuts

Oracle today announced a new Oracle SD-WAN Orchestration Cloud (OSOC) that the company says simplifies deployment, operation and integration of multiple clouds while managing and securing traffic across enterprise networks.

This new offering is part of the Oracle SD-WAN portfolio of solutions aimed at enabling remote office WAN, IoT, contact centers, unified communications and collaboration, the Redwood Shores, California-based software giant said in a statement. OSOC complements Oracle’s existing Oracle SD-WAN Edge and Oracle SD-WAN Aware products. Orchestration Cloud can be deployed on premise or virtually in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure clouds, the company said in the statement.

New Partner Opportunities

Oracle SD-WAN Orchestration Cloud helps enterprises rapidly deploy and operate sophisticated networks that easily connect to on-premise or public-cloud-based services, according to the company. The new OSOC means enterprises no longer need to design, build and maintain their own high availability SD-WAN cores at their data centers, saving time and money, according to Oracle. OSOC also could drive new opportunities for Oracle partners to design, build and maintain these solutions for their customers.

“The recent increase in remote-work has accelerated the shift to a cloud-first model for enterprises, putting pressure on IT professionals to ensure application availability, performance and security in any public cloud,” said Andrew Morawski,

“With Oracle SD-WAN Orchestration Cloud, enterprises can rapidly design, deploy and maintain a SD-WAN across any IP network and any public cloud; freeing up IT to focus less on network management and more on strategic priorities,” Morawski said.

SD-WAN Partner Programs, Services and Acquisitions

Oracle is the latest software vendor to make SD-WAN business moves in recent days. Additional examples include;

Masergy today launched its Zenith Partner Program for SD-WAN master agents, sub agents and technology partners.

Microsoft and Barracuda last week announced a partnership to deliver the Azure-native CloudGenWAN solution; and

HPE acquired SD-WAN technology provider SilverPeak earlier this month in a move to diversify outside traditional data center technology.

Demand for SD-WANs continues to surge. The market is expected to reach $5.25 billion in 2023. The revenue figure represents a 30.8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018, IDC’s SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast says.