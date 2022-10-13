Oracle, Salesforce Layoffs 2022: Targeted Job Cuts At Software Giants

Oracle and Salesforce both had layoffs in recent days, though the job cuts appear highly targeted and actual details about the headcount reductions are sparse.

The Salesforce layoffs involved roughly 90 contract workers — a fraction of the company’s 73,000 person workforce, Protocol reported. The bigger issue may involve a Salesforce hiring freeze that apparently will run through January 2023, the report said.

Meanwhile, Oracle cut 201 positions in its Redwood City and Belmont, California, offices, Silicon Valley Business Journal reported. The cuts follow an earlier round of Oracle headcount reductions in August 2022.

Still, the layoffs represent a very small position of Oracle’s overall workforce — which spans about 170,000 employees.

Related: See all technology industry layoffs listed here.

Looking ahead, it sounds like Intel is set to cut thousands of positions — perhaps as soon as later this month, Bloomberg reported.

Elsewhere:

Clearly, a potential recession remains front-of-mind for a growing number of technology companies. Among the wildcards: As job cuts extend from IT giants to startups, will employers regain the upper hand against employees who increasingly worked from home, quietly quit or jumped from job to job during the pandemic?

MSPs: Doing Well, But Not Recession Proof

Meanwhile, the MSP sector appears healthy. And some pundits believe midmarket and enterprise IT layoffs could empower MSPs to offer more co-managed services. Still, the MSP market is not immune to a recession.