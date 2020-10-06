Oracle NetSuite, the cloud-based ERP software provider, has updated its partner programs to help members drive new business opportunities for ERP, HCM, CRM and e-commerce solutions in vertical markets.

The move aligns with Oracle’s 2016 acquisition of NetSuite — which was intended to allow Oracle to offer services to a broader range of customers, including smaller businesses, and expand into more vertical markets. Moreover, Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite, perhaps ranks as the world’s longest tenured channel chief in the cloud service provider (CSP) market.

The latest updates to the NetSuite Partner Programs include new initiatives to embrace expanded partner profiles and build out micro-vertical practices, the company said in a statement. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce.

Oracle NetSuite Expands Partner Programs to Build Micro-Vertical Markets

A new Associate Solution Provider Program aims to help digital marketing agencies and e-commerce consultancies that service retail, direct-to-consumer, and digitally native brands deliver NetSuite’s customer experience and professional services management solutions, according to the company. New, combined resources guide partners to develop business practices for NetSuite’s Bronto, OpenAir and SuiteCommerce solutions, according to the statement. In addition, the program gives partners access to training, while providing a pathway to become an ERP Solution Provider partner.

The Build Your Own Microvertical Program provides partners with a way to leverage their existing domain expertise to create NetSuite-based industry solutions. The program now supports more than 40 partner microverticals including solar installers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, commercial furniture suppliers, RV/travel trailer manufacturers, and breweries, distilleries and wineries according to the company. NetSuite says partners that target microverticals grow five times faster than partners that don’t, and those partners are also able to drive incremental revenue on top of their core NetSuite business.

NetSuite BPO Program, SuiteLife Growth Continues

In addition, Oracle said the NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Program and SuiteLife, a comprehensive set of resources, certified training and tools, continue to gain momentum and now support 600 partners in 85 countries.

The BPO program provides a unified cloud-based solution of ERP, CRM, and ecommerce to support small businesses and startups, and Oracle says this program has grown exponentially in the last year.

SuiteLife provides a comprehensive set of resources, certified training and tools that enable partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas and industries, according to NetSuite. Since its launch in April 2019, more than 130 new partners have taken advantage of SuiteLife to quickly and easily gain the knowledge and expertise required to help customers succeed, differentiate their practices and expand their business, the company said. SuiteLife enables more than 600 NetSuite partners worldwide to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries.

“Our investment in the channel continues to pay off for NetSuite partners and the customers they serve,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “This year has shown the importance of partnerships as businesses across all industries look for new ways to work together to adapt to change and build resilience. New initiatives such as the NetSuite Associate Solution Provider Program, as well as our increased investment in existing programs, will help our partners navigate the complexities of today’s economy and take advantage of the NetSuite cloud.”