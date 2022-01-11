Oracle NetSuite Acquires Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Software

Oracle is acquiring Verenia’s NetSuite CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Oracle’s newfound ownership of CPQ for NetSuite offers some intriguing possibilities for integrators and MSPs. On the one hand, partners can resell the CPQ software capabilities to end-customers. On the other hand, VARs and MSPs that run NetSuite ERP can leverage the CPQ software to automate sales in their own businesses.

According to Verenia, the NetSuite CPQ allows sales reps to sell:

Software solutions that contain multiple products.

Service projects that involve multiple levels of customer support to be delivered over the lifespan of the services agreement.

The NetSuite CPQ acquisition arrives roughly four months after Workday acquire Zimit — which develops CPQ software built specifically for services industries.

Note: Verenia’s non-NetSuite CPQ and CRM product lines and customers are retained by Verenia.

CPQ Software Options for MSPs

Meanwhile, various CPQ-type software packages have momentum with MSPs in the SMB market. Key names to know include ConnectWise Sell, IT Quoter, Quotewerks, ServicePath and Zomentum,