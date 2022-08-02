Oracle Layoffs 2022: Some Job Cuts at Cloud Application, Enterprise Database Provider

Oracle layoffs impact some marketing & customer experience (CX) employees at the enterprise database & cloud application software provider, reports indicate.

Oracle layoffs have started in the United States, though the number of staff cuts was not pinpointed in a report from The Information.

The jobs involve Oracle’s marketing and US customer experience division, signaling a pullback in customer analytics and advertising services, Bloomberg reported.

The apparent layoffs surface after Google paused hiring; Microsoft in July eliminated various open positions for fast-growth areas like Microsoft Azure and security; and various cybersecurity startups cut headcount to accelerate a path to profits.

Rumors about potential Oracle layoffs have swirled for weeks — though the enterprise database and cloud application provider has shown some financial momentum in recent months.

Indeed, total Oracle revenue was $11.84 billion for Q4 of fiscal 2022, up 5% from $11.23 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2021, the company announced in June 2022. Bright spots during the period included NetSuite ERP cloud revenues (up 27%) and Infrastructure as a Service (up 36%).

Recent moves include acquiring healthcare technology provider Cerner for roughly $28.3 billion.

Oracle apparently is considering “thousands” of job cuts for its global workforce of 160,000, according to an earlier report from The Information, which surfaced in July 2022.

Oracle has not commented about the apparent headcount cuts.