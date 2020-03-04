Oracle Layoffs 2020: European Staff Cuts for 1,300 Employees?

Oracle layoffs will impact 1,300 staff members in Europe, a report says. The enterprise database & application provider continues its shift to cloud subscription services.

Oracle layoffs will impact roughly 1,300 employees across Europe, according to The Irish Times. The figure represents roughly 1 percent of Oracle’s worldwide workforce.

The database and application software giant, which continues to shift from traditional hardware and software to cloud services, is striving to more effectively balance its teams worldwide, a spokeswoman told the newspaper.

Oracle has made targeted layoffs multiple times in recent years — including March 2019 cuts and multiple rounds in 2017. Still, the cuts have been relatively small compared to Oracle’s overall global staffing. The company has roughly 136,000 employees, according to Oracle’s website.

Track all technology industry layoffs here.

Oracle’s Cloud Efforts Continue

Although Oracle lags Microsoft and Amazon Web Services in the IaaS (infrastructure as a service) market, Oracle has a strong presence in such cloud sectors as SaaS and database as a service (DBaaS).

Amid the ongoing cloud wars, Oracle recently hired AWS veteran Ariel Kelman as chief marketing officer, according to CNBC sources.

Oracle’s Q2 FY 2020 revenues were $9.6 billion, up 1 percent compared to Q2 of FY 2019, the company said on December 12, 2019. Q3 results are expected sometime in March 2020.