Oracle Partner M&A: Inoapps Acquires Cloud Application Consultancy Tier1

Global Oracle partner Inoapps has acquired Oracle services specialist Tier1. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Inoapps Acquires Oracle Cloud Consultancy Tier1

Inoapps, founded in 2006, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 340 employees listed on LinkedIn. Inoapps’s areas of expertise include Oracle Technology, Oracle Applications, Inoapps hosting and managed services, Oracle training, Oracle Application Express (Apex), Oracle E-Business suite, JD Edwards, Oracle CRM on demand, license optimization, Oracle Hardware, Oracle Engineered Systems and Oracle Cloud.

Tier1, founded in 2003, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn. Tier1’s areas of expertise include enterprise technology consulting, staffing, Oracle, Microsoft, cloud hosting, managed services, upgrades, implementations, customizations and development.

The acquisition extends Inoapps’ footprint in the U.S market and will expand its portfolio with Tier1’s managed services business and private cloud infrastructure, the companies said.

Andy Bird, CEO Inoapps said:

“Tier1 and Inoapps share many points of similarity that developed a strong cultural fit in terms of customer size, the quality and depth of long-term Oracle expertise brought by our employees, and a strong, complementary industry footprint and focus. This acquisition continues our plans for aggressive growth to become the biggest Oracle-only partner in the world, and we are excited to expand across the US, quickly.”

Rob Guidarelli, CEO of Tier1 said:

“We are incredibly excited to become part of the Inoapps family. We will now be able to offer our customers a clear pathway to the latest Oracle innovation and roadmap, backed up by extensive experience and talent. This will drive growth throughout our US operations and enable our customers to make the most of their Oracle investments while preparing for the next stage in their evolution.”

Oracle Partner Ecosystem M&A Activity

