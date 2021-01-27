Oracle Makes Cloud Marketplace Available for Gov’t Agencies

Oracle is making its Cloud Marketplace available for U.S. government agencies to optimize processes and better serve constituents.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including Government Cloud.

Oracle’s Cloud Marketplace Now Available for Government Agency Customers

Government customers can now find and deploy applications from a library of Oracle and third party independent software vendors (ISVs), according to a statement from the company.

Oracle also said its Cloud Marketplace has obtained authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the government standards program for assessing, authorizing and monitoring cloud systems’ security. The certification assures government customers that Oracle Cloud Marketplace meets the highest U.S. government standards of security and compliance required for technology and applications.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has also achieved FedRAMP JAB P-ATO accreditation for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute service, object storage service, block storage service, database cloud service, exadata cloud service, key management service, virtual cloud networks, FastConnect, load balancing as-a-service, identity and access management and auditing, according to the statement.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace: Connect and Extend Workloads Securely

Customers looking to move or extend workloads from on-premises to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can search for and use solutions offered in Oracle Cloud Marketplace, according to the statement. Customers can connect and extend their data center network, as well as protect their workloads beyond Oracle Cloud native security options, without requiring significant configuration, integration or business process changes.

“Government customers rely on Oracle Cloud to run application workloads in highly available hosted environments,” said Scott Twaddle, vice president, regulated markets, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The availability of Oracle Cloud Marketplace allows government customers to automate the provisioning of Oracle applications and databases as well as third-party software. This simplifies migrations from on-premises environments to the cloud, dramatically reducing deployment times to hours, instead of days or weeks.”