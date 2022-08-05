Oracle Cloud Consulting M&A: Accelalpha Acquires Frontera

Combined Oracle cloud application consulting firms, backed by private equity, have completed more than 500 Oracle cloud customer implementations.

Accelapha, backed by private equity firm Century Park Capital Partners, has acquired Oracle cloud application specialist Frontera Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accelalpha Acquires Oracle Cloud Consultancy Frontera

Accelalpha, founded in 2009, is based in Bellvue, Washington. The company has 377 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accelalpha’s areas of expertise include Oracle SCM Solutions, OTM, Oracle GTM, Oracle CPQ, global trade, transportation solutions, ERP, business process reengineering, business intelligence, trade compliance, e-commerce solutions, Oracle WM Cloud, TMS and Oracle EPM.

Frontera Consulting, founded in 2008, is based in New York, New York with an additional location in London, England. The company has 58 employees listed on LinkedIn. Frontera’s areas of expertise include Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud, Oracle EPM Cloud, Oracle Project Portfolio Management, Oracle Financials Cloud, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Supply Chain Management Cloud, Salesforce to Oracle Cloud Integrations and Zuora Cloud integrations.

The merger expands the companies’ geographic reach, as well as extends both firms’ Oracle Cloud consulting offerings to more customers. This merger brings together a significant customer base with over 400 clients and more than 500 Oracle Cloud implementations, the companies said. Kevin Beyer, Frontera Consulting managing partner, will continue to lead the Frontera operating unit within Accelalpha.

The Frontera transaction marks the seventh acquisition by Century Park in the technology services sector and the fourth acquisition for Accelalpha.

Accelalpha Acquires Frontera: Executive Insight

Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, commented on the news:

“Frontera’s merger with Accelalpha bolsters our market leadership as an organization that can implement, integrate, and manage all of the Oracle Cloud applications end-to-end to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions for our clients while expanding our global reach.”

Kevin Beyer, managing partner, Frontera, added:

“The combined organization of Frontera and Accelalpha creates a leading global consulting service provider with the ability to deliver a broader set of Oracle Cloud solutions and a depth of targeted industry knowledge. The two companies are a solid fit, geographically, technically, and culturally.”

Tony Trevino, principal at Century Park Capital Partners, said:

“We’re delighted to join forces with the Frontera team as we continue to expand our geographic reach and capabilities around mission-critical applications for our enterprise customer base. We look forward to seeing what Frontera and Accelalpha can accomplish together.”

Accelalpha’s M&A Activity

In 2020, Century Park began pursuing strategic acquisitions of Oracle partners to tuck into Accelalpha. Beginning with the acquisition of Prolog, the firm then acquired KPI followed by LogistiChange.

M&A activity among Oracle partners remains steady worldwide.