Oracle Cloud Partner M&A: Accelalpha Acquires KPI

Accelalpha has acquired peer Oracle Cloud consulting partner Key Performance Ideas (KPI). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The KPI acquisition. will enhance Accelalpha’s Oracle cloud application consulting services and associated managed services the buyer and seller say.

Accelalpha, founded in 2009, is an Oracle Certified Cloud Excellence Implementer with offices in Bellvue, Washington, Atlanta, Georgia and Frisco, Texas, as well as offices in the UK, Singapore, India, Australia and the UAE.

Accelalpha is an ‘Oracle Cloud Excellence’ partner with a primary focus on providing end-to-end enterprise solutions leveraging Oracle ERP, EPM, OTM, GTM, CX and WMS software, according to the company. Key areas of consulting expertise span project management, business process re-engineering, solutions architecture, applications implementation, development and systems administration, including with several Fortune 100 clients, the buyers said.

KPI, based in Henderson, Nevada, is a full-service systems integrator and implementation consultancy with a focus on Oracle Hyperion and BI software, according to the seller. KPI, founded in 2005, supports customers in industries including consulting, distribution, education, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, high tech, insurance, manufacturing, real estate and utilities, according to KPI.

Accelalpha and KPI: ‘An Exceptional Opportunity’

Further explaining the news, Accelalpha CEO Nat Ganesh said:

“By joining together Accelalpha and KPI, we become an organization that can implement, integrate and manage all of the Oracle cloud applications to deliver the comprehensive solutions our customers want and need.”

Nate Coate, founder and CEO at KPI, said:

“Merging KPI with Accelalpha provides an exceptional opportunity for us to expand our services and help our customers more than ever. The two companies are a great fit, both strategically and culturally, and we remain deeply committed to delivering service excellence to customers across the globe.”

M&A across the Oracle consulting ecosystem has been steady.