Options Technology Acquires Fixnetix From DXC Technology

Options Technology, a financial services MSP backed by private equity firm Abry Partners, is acquiring managed trading service provider Fixnetix from DXC Technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Options Technology-Fixnetix deal surfaces amid rumors that DXC Technology could be acquired by Atos, the global IT consulting firm based in Paris.

Options Technology Acquires Fixnetix: Managed Services for Financial Services

Fixnetix provides outsourced front-office trading services to investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and exchanges worldwide.

Options Technology, founded in 1993, provides cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. The company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider (TSP). Options Technology now offers managed infrastructure, colocation, applications and technology consultancy services to roughly 200 customers — including global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges, the buyer says.

Options Technology Acquires Fixnetix: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Options Technology President and CEO Danny Moore said:

“We are excited to partner with Fixnetix and continue bringing to market exceptional quality of service and leading technology solutions. This transaction represents an opportunity to expand our service capabilities and to provide further value for our customers and the overall market. With the added managed services capabilities of Fixnetix, we are poised to accelerate innovation in trading technology infrastructure, giving existing Fixnetix and Options customers the agility they need to respond to rapid changes in market dynamics.”

Added Tomer Yosef-Or, a partner at Abry:

“We are delighted to be able to support Options in this exciting transaction. We have been impressed by Fixnetix’s capabilities and believe the combination, supported with our capital, will provide enhanced quality and breadth of services to existing and new customers. Furthermore, we view this transaction as a continuation of Options’ strategy to build a leading and differentiated global IT Managed Service Provider highly focused on the financial services vertical.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Private Equity and MSPs: Abry Partners Investment Experience

