OptConnect Acquires IoT Network Provider Premier Wireless Solutions

OptConnect's acquisition of PWS will add additional strategic and service capabilities, product lines and expand the companies' global reach.

Managed wireless services provider OptConnect announced it has acquired Silicon Valley-based IoT network solutions provider Premier Wireless Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OptConnect Acquires IoT Network Provider PWS

OptConnect was founded in 2009 and is based in Kaysville, Utah. The company provides wireless connectivity managed services for unattended equipment including ATMs, smart safes, kiosks, micro markets, digital signage and other custom applications to more than 3500 customers, according to a statement released by the company.

Founded in 2010, Premier Wireless Solutions is based in San Jose, California, and is a value-add distributor and solutions provider for a variety of wireless products from embedded modules to fully integrated systems, according to the statement. PWS serves the M2M/IoT market with all aspects of IoT network deployments including network design, hardware procurement, software configuration, staging, API integration, device certification, implementation, management and support for customers in many different IoT verticals and markets including digital signage, primary internet applications, utilities, asset tracking, EV charging and medical markets, according to the statement.

The acquisition will add additional strategic capabilities, product lines and service capabilities and expand the companies’ global reach, according to the statement. PWS will continue to operate under the Premier Wireless Solutions name, but will be branded as an OptConnect company. The company’s office in San Jose, California will remain open and Vince Giacomini, founder of PWS, will serve as president of the PWS business unit.

OptConnect Acquires PWS: Executive Commentary

Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect, commented on the news:

“Having the combined power and momentum of what our individual organizations and teams have built over the last 10+ years coming together will strengthen our united value proposition and connectivity solution stack for the IoT market.”

PWS’ Giacomini added:

“We are excited to join the OptConnect family. They have built an incredible fully managed solution for their customers and now that we can add our solutions, services, global carrier integrations, and hardware options into the mix we will provide a greater spectrum of options for customers.”

The PWS team was advised by Skyway Capital Markets.