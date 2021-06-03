OpsRamp Updates Partner Program; Appoints Paul Brodie VP of Global Channel Sales

Digital operations management company OpsRamp rolled out updates to its partner program and announced the appointment of Paul Brodie to the position of vice president of global channel sales, according to a statement from the company.

The news comes as OpsRamp works to expand its 100% channel engagement channel and partner strategy. The company said in the statement it also is committed to expanding its channel team with dedicated regional channel account executives and solution engineers for technical sales support. OpsRamp’s channel focus and expertise has led to an increase in the number of partner-involved sales deals by over 50% since late 2020, according to the statement.

OpsRamp Announces Partner Program Updates

The OpsRamp Partner Program is designed to help both technology and solution partners build expertise around hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure management and grow a profitable hybrid infrastructure monitoring and AIOps business worldwide, according to the statement. OpsRamp’s digital operations platform delivers observability, machine learning, and process automation to help IT organizations manage systems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments so its customers can focus on innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction. It currently manages millions of IT resources across hybrid and public clouds, analyzing billions of metrics on a daily basis.

OpsRamp’s partner program updates include a more partner-friendly profit-sharing model, enhanced lead-sharing and more comprehensive sales assistance, complete with sales and technical training, co-marketing and demand generation and selling resources, according to the statement.

OpsRamp Appoints Paul Brodie to VP of Global Channel Sales

Brodie has more than 15 years of channel leadership experience; after a 13-year career with Brocade Communications where he rose to the role of vice president, global systems integration and outsourcing partners, he moved to Virtana where he served as vice president, global OEM and channel sales before coming to OpsRamp in 2020. Brodie’s appointment aims to continue OpsRamp’s significant channel growth over the past year, according to the statement.

“We’ve taken a ‘partner-first’ approach to the market and are committed to driving continued momentum through our already strong channel,” Brodie said. “Our loyal partners are now receiving greater margins and warmer leads from the OpsRamp sales team, and we’ll ensure that every deal, regardless of origin, will involve a partner. We are excited to work alongside our partners to increase OpsRamp’s awareness and adoption in the market.”