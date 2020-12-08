OpenText SMB/C Business: Donohue Leads Carbonite, Webroot Sales

OpenText has named Prentiss Donohue to succeed Craig Stilwell as leader of the software company’s SMB and consumer sales — which includes the acquired Carbonite data protection and Webroot cybersecurity businesses. Stilwell is retiring from OpenText now that Carbonite and Webroot are integrated into OpenText.

Donohue has been with OpenText since 2016. He most recently was senior VP of partners and alliances for the overall company. The OpenText Partners & Alliances organization will become part of the broader enterprise sales team, reporting to Simon “Ted” Harrison, EVP of worldwide sales. Both Harrison and Donohue report to OpenText CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea.

OpenText SMB/C Leadership: CEO Statement

In a prepared statement about the SMB sales leadership transition, Barrenechea said:

“I would like to thank Craig for helping OpenText complete the integration of Carbonite; we are grateful for all that he has accomplished over the last year. I am also very excited to announce that Prentiss Donohue will be leading the SMB/C go-to-market team. Prentiss is an accomplished OpenText veteran with extensive channel experience, who has consistently delivered incredible results for customers, partners and employees throughout his tenure at OpenText. SMB/C is a strategic market area that is contributing to our customer acquisition and cloud growth.”

OpenText acquired Carbonite and Webroot for $1.45 billion in December 2019. The deal extended OpenText from its enterprise roots into the SMB market. Carbonite had an established VAR program ahead of the deal, and Webroot was deeply entrenched with MSPs.